172nd Medina County Fair: FIRST RESPONDERS DAY

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

Link: https://www.medina-fair.com/resource/category-865ca542-2c72-4d1a-adac-56061f573562.aspx

First responders are free with proper I.D. $1.00 off admission for anyone who brings in a can or box of food for the Lodi Good Samaritans – limit one per person

6:00 AM Livestock Sale Animals Released Fairgrounds

9:00 AM Mini Horse Show Horse Arena

9:00 AM FARM TRACTOR PULL Grandstand

10:30 AM Worship Service by Spencer Baptist Church Pavilion

12-6 PM Grade Money - LAST DAY Fair Office

1:00 PM Basketball Free Throw Contest Pepsi Bldg.

<strong>Sponsor: Pepsi</strong>

1:00 PM Ohio State Arm Wrestling Pavilion

<strong>Sponsored by Grab N Go, Medina, OH</strong>

5:00 PM Canyon Wind (County) Pavilion

6:00 PM <strong> BUCKIN’ OHIO BULLRIDING Grandstand

Sponsor: Bauman Oil & Winkler Tire

Chute Sponsors: Lodi Lumber, Litchfield Radio, Winkler Tire, Westside/Litchfield Subway, T. L. Keller Meats, Bill’s Water Hauling</strong>

8:00 PM All Other Livestock Released Fairgrounds

10:00 PM FIREWORKS Grandstand

<strong>Ohio State Armwrestling</strong> will once again be held in the pavilion

on Sunday, August 6 at 1:00 PM. This contest is open to many ages,

women and men, and participants are assigned to various classes

based on weight. There is no cost to enter. Registration is held

before the contest begins on Sunday afternoon.

<strong>Scavenger Hunt </strong>all day. Pick up entry form at gate. To be turned in at the Family Entertainment Area for a prize.

<strong>Eyes of Freedom</strong> is on display all week in the west end of the

community center. This moving tribute to our veterans is free and made possible by the <strong>Medina County Veterans Service</strong>.