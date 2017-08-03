172nd Medina County Fair: WESTERN DAY

Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

Link: https://www.medina-fair.com/resource/category-865ca542-2c72-4d1a-adac-56061f573562.aspx

8:30 AM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

8:30 AM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Exhibition Poultry&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Swine Arena

8:30 AM&nbsp;&nbsp; 4-H Draft Animal &amp; Pony Hitch Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

NOON&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Elementary Honors Band &amp; Choir&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

Sponsor: Farmers Savings Bank

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Draft Horse &amp; Pony Classes&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Jumping &amp; Gymkhana&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 2nd Show Vegetable Judging&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Agriculture Building

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. High Honors Band &amp; Choir&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

<strong>Sponsor: Farmers Savings Bank</strong>

1-4&nbsp;&nbsp; PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Bug Man&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pepsi Building

3:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Market &amp; Non-Dairy Breed Goat Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

4:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Erin Stoll Band (Country)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

5:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Board Activity-Duck Race/Rooster Crowing&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Swine Arena

6:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Bakery Auction&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Building 22

7:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Dog Agility Show (dogs enter at “Fair Rd” Gate 4)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

8:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Sobos (Classic Rock)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

8:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; <strong>GARY ALLAN&nbsp; WITH BROTHERS OSBORNE&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Grandstand

Sponsor of the Day: Minit Mart</strong>

Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio
