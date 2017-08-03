172nd Medina County Fair: WESTERN DAY

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens
8:30 AM Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Show Show Arena
8:30 AM Jr. Fair Exhibition Poultry Swine Arena
8:30 AM 4-H Draft Animal & Pony Hitch Show Horse Arena
NOON Elementary Honors Band & Choir Pavilion
Sponsor: Farmers Savings Bank
1:00 PM Jr. Fair Draft Horse & Pony Classes Horse Arena
1:00 PM Jumping & Gymkhana Horse Arena
1:00 PM 2nd Show Vegetable Judging Agriculture Building
1:00 PM Jr. High Honors Band & Choir Pavilion
1-4 PM The Bug Man Pepsi Building
3:00 PM Market & Non-Dairy Breed Goat Show Show Arena
4:00 PM Erin Stoll Band (Country) Pavilion
5:00 PM Jr. Fair Board Activity-Duck Race/Rooster Crowing Swine Arena
6:00 PM Bakery Auction Building 22
7:00 PM Dog Agility Show (dogs enter at “Fair Rd” Gate 4) Show Arena
8:00 PM Sobos (Classic Rock) Pavilion
8:00 PM <strong>GARY ALLAN WITH BROTHERS OSBORNE Grandstand
Sponsor of the Day: Minit Mart</strong>