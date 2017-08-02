172nd Medina County Fair: YOUTH DAY

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

(11 & Under Free until 5:00 PM)

8:00 AM Jr. Fair Horse & Pony Walk-Trot Show Horse Arena

8:30 AM Jr. Fair Market Poultry Show Swine Arena

8:30 AM Open Dairy Show Show Arena

9:00 AM Open Sheep/Wool Show Open Sheep Arena

11:00 AM 4-H Awards Presentation Pavilion

12:30 PM Jr. Fair Beef Breeding Show Show Arena

10-6:00 PM Kid’s Games by Akron Children’s Hospital Pavilion

6:00 PM Talent Show Pavilion

6:00 PM Cake Fondant Demo Building 22

6:30 PM Jr. Fair Market Beef Show Show Arena

6:30-8PM Toastmasters Community Center

7:00 PM <strong>ROUGH TRUCK CONTEST Grandstand

Sponsor: Bauman Oil</strong>

8:00 PM Hot Dog Eating Contest Pavilion

9:00 PM Karaoke Pavilion

8:00 PM Cake Decorating Demo Building 22

<strong>Sponsor of the Day: Akron Children’s Hospital

Free Entertainment Sponsor: The Gazette & Eat N Park</strong><br /><strong>Agriculture Tent/The Entertainment Area</strong> features hands-on family activities from 10:00-6pm that help you experience Medina County’s

great historical agricultural heritage, sponsored by The Medina Farm

Bureau. There will also be Pig Races Tuesday-Sunday with several free shows daily sponsored by The Gazette.

<strong>Hot Dog Eating Contest</strong> will be Wednesday. Aug. 2 at 8:00pm in the

pavilion. 3 groups: men, women and up to age 16. $10.00 to enter. Sign

up at the Donut Hut.

<strong>Travel 'N Riverboat Show</strong> times to be announced.

<strong>Scavenger Hunt</strong> all day. Pick up entry form at gate. To be turned in at the Family Entertainment Area for a prize.

<strong>Kids Day Activities</strong> are Wednesday, August 2. There will be free

games for kids in the pavilion from 10:00-6:00pm.