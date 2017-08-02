172nd Medina County Fair: YOUTH DAY

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens
Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30
Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment
Featured Event: Yes
(11 & Under Free until 5:00 PM)
8:00 AM Jr. Fair Horse & Pony Walk-Trot Show Horse Arena
8:30 AM Jr. Fair Market Poultry Show Swine Arena
8:30 AM Open Dairy Show Show Arena
9:00 AM Open Sheep/Wool Show Open Sheep Arena
11:00 AM 4-H Awards Presentation Pavilion
12:30 PM Jr. Fair Beef Breeding Show Show Arena
10-6:00 PM Kid’s Games by Akron Children’s Hospital Pavilion
6:00 PM Talent Show Pavilion
6:00 PM Cake Fondant Demo Building 22
6:30 PM Jr. Fair Market Beef Show Show Arena
6:30-8PM Toastmasters Community Center
7:00 PM <strong>ROUGH TRUCK CONTEST Grandstand
Sponsor: Bauman Oil</strong>
8:00 PM Hot Dog Eating Contest Pavilion
9:00 PM Karaoke Pavilion
8:00 PM Cake Decorating Demo Building 22
<strong>Sponsor of the Day: Akron Children’s Hospital
Free Entertainment Sponsor: The Gazette & Eat N Park</strong><br /><strong>Agriculture Tent/The Entertainment Area</strong> features hands-on family activities from 10:00-6pm that help you experience Medina County’s
great historical agricultural heritage, sponsored by The Medina Farm
Bureau. There will also be Pig Races Tuesday-Sunday with several free shows daily sponsored by The Gazette.
<strong>Hot Dog Eating Contest</strong> will be Wednesday. Aug. 2 at 8:00pm in the
pavilion. 3 groups: men, women and up to age 16. $10.00 to enter. Sign
up at the Donut Hut.
<strong>Travel 'N Riverboat Show</strong> times to be announced.
<strong>Scavenger Hunt</strong> all day. Pick up entry form at gate. To be turned in at the Family Entertainment Area for a prize.
<strong>Kids Day Activities</strong> are Wednesday, August 2. There will be free
games for kids in the pavilion from 10:00-6:00pm.