Magical Theatre Company, Northeast Ohio’s professional resident and touring theatre for young audiences and families, announces the opening of George Orwell’s classic, 1984 on January 26. A chilling depiction of man’s fate in a society where Big Brother is always watching and individuality is forbidden. Witness the power of admonition – a power that seems to grow, not lessen with the passage of time.

Directed by Dennis O’Connell, 1984 combines projections, video, sound, and light amidst towering scenery. Company actors Adam Hoffman, Amanda Kidd, Deb Lemire and Mark Ross are joined by guest actors Kyra Kelley and Geoffrey Williams, along with two young performers: Gracie Kosco and Hadley Reynolds. The production is costumed by Inda Blatch-Geib, who just completed costumes for an Off-Broadway production of “Kris Kringle the Musical” starring Cathy Rigby and Kim Crosby. 1984 is suitable for families ages 12 and up.

1984 runs one weekend only, January 26-28. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are $14 - $16 and can be reserved online at www.magicaltheatre.org or by calling (330) 848-3708. Special Opening Night tickets are $16 - $18 with a post-show reception onstage. Magical Theatre Company is in residence at the newly renovated Park Theatre at 565 W. Tuscarawas Avenue in Barberton, Ohio.