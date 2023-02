Members of the Medina County Art League have outdone themselves again. The Aquarius Exhibition goes on through Sunday March 5, 2023. Free parking behind the library or in the parking deck. Open Mon thru Thurs. 10-8; Fri and Sat 10-5; Sun 1-5. Choose your favorite for the People's Choice Award.

Awards ceremony Sat Feb 4 from 1-3 with awards at 2pm