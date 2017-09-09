SUMMIT MALL TO HOST 2017 AKRON BABY, TOT AND BIGGER SHOW

WHAT: The 2017 Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show is an exciting celebration for new and growing families. The event will include information, products, services and giveaways and prizes relevant for the entire spectrum of child growth from pregnancy to preschool-age children. Exhibits and local experts will provide guidance throughout the mall on pregnancy, pediatric dentistry, health and wellness, child safety, financial planning, education, childcare, children’s classes and more.

For more information, call 330-556-9974.

WHEN: Saturday, September 9

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Mall

3265 West Market Street

Fairlawn, OH 44333

