2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival

to Google Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00

Radisson Cleveland Airport Hotel 25070 Country Club Blvd, Cleveland, Ohio 44070

AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL 2018

4 NIGHTS/3DAYS, 2 Hearts 1 Soul

The ART of HEARTS

Dream it, Think it, Believe it, & Do it.

Afro Fusion:

☆Network, Connect, Cultivate, Inspire, & Share a Moment☆

The Afro-Fusion Dance Festival

April 19th-23th, 2018

*Kizomba * Brazilian Zouk *Kompa *Semba * Salsa * Bachata *Tarraxia *Kuduro *Afro Beats *Afro House

- CLASSES /CONCERTS /SHOWS /PARTIES /CULTURE / CARNIVAL /FESTIVITIES

>>>> www.mkzchapter.com

Live in Cleveland, OH from THURSDAY 19th to MONDAY 23rd of APRIL 2018. The CAFDF is a 4 Days 4 Nights multicultural festival offering participants a stimulating and immersive experience of Afro-Fusion Culture.

Info
Radisson Cleveland Airport Hotel 25070 Country Club Blvd, Cleveland, Ohio 44070 View Map
Akron Life in Cleveland, Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival - 2018-04-19 19:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Sunday

December 31, 2017

Monday

January 1, 2018

Tuesday

January 2, 2018

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail