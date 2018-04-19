2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival

AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL 2018
4 NIGHTS/3DAYS, 2 Hearts 1 Soul
The ART of HEARTS
Dream it, Think it, Believe it, & Do it.
Afro Fusion:
☆Network, Connect, Cultivate, Inspire, & Share a Moment☆
The Afro-Fusion Dance Festival
April 19th-23th, 2018
*Kizomba * Brazilian Zouk *Kompa *Semba * Salsa * Bachata *Tarraxia *Kuduro *Afro Beats *Afro House
- CLASSES /CONCERTS /SHOWS /PARTIES /CULTURE / CARNIVAL /FESTIVITIES
>>>> www.mkzchapter.com
Live in Cleveland, OH from THURSDAY 19th to MONDAY 23rd of APRIL 2018. The CAFDF is a 4 Days 4 Nights multicultural festival offering participants a stimulating and immersive experience of Afro-Fusion Culture.