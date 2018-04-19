2018 Afro-Fusion Dance Festival

AFRO-FUSION DANCE FESTIVAL 2018

4 NIGHTS/3DAYS, 2 Hearts 1 Soul

The ART of HEARTS

Dream it, Think it, Believe it, & Do it.

Afro Fusion:

☆Network, Connect, Cultivate, Inspire, & Share a Moment☆

The Afro-Fusion Dance Festival

April 19th-23th, 2018

*Kizomba * Brazilian Zouk *Kompa *Semba * Salsa * Bachata *Tarraxia *Kuduro *Afro Beats *Afro House

- CLASSES /CONCERTS /SHOWS /PARTIES /CULTURE / CARNIVAL /FESTIVITIES

>>>> www.mkzchapter.com

Live in Cleveland, OH from THURSDAY 19th to MONDAY 23rd of APRIL 2018. The CAFDF is a 4 Days 4 Nights multicultural festival offering participants a stimulating and immersive experience of Afro-Fusion Culture.