2018 Summa Health Sapphire Ball

The 17th Annual Sapphire Ball is among us and masked in mystery and gleaming with grandeur!

This event is a philanthropic gala set for September 22 at the John S. Knight Center in Downtown Akron. The event will be masquerade ball, dazzling and magical themed for an elegant evening of fine food and fun times.

The Sapphire Ball is a black tie event that raise proceeds to benefit Summa Health Cardiovascular Services and other key clinical areas of the health system. Since its inception, Summa Health's signature gala has raised more than $10 million!

Ginny and Tom Knoll are the honorary chairs of this year's ball while Barbara and Gino Faciana are leading a group of 20 volunteers and community leaders focused on fundraising efforts as corporate committee chairs. Michael Hughes, M.D., and Roger Chaffee, M.D. - longtime leaders with the Summa Health Hear and Vascular Institute - are the physician chairs for the evening's ball.