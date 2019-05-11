2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

Apply Now!

2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

We had such a great time that we're back at it this year in Avon again! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Prayers from Maria. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Emerald Event Center

33040 Just Imagine Dr.

Avon, OH 44011

DATE: Saturday, May 11, 2019

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm

Info
Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-11 10:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail