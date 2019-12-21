2019 Avon Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

2019 Avon Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Time to finish up that holiday shopping! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Smiles for Sophie Forever. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information!

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Emerald Event Center

33040 Just Imagine Dr.

Avon, OH 44011

DATES:

Saturday, December 21, 2019

TIMES:

10:00am-5:00pm

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011
Art & Exhibitions
