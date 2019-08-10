Apply Now!

2019 BIG CREEK HANDMADE FEST

Join us as we launch in partnership with the City of Parma Heights, an outdoor handmade market featuring a variety of local handmade artisans and crafters as well as food trucks! This event will take place during the city's annual Kids in the Commons event, which includes family friendly activities, live entertainment and more! The handmade fest is perfect for all ages, making for a great summer day out! Admission and parking is free on site! This event is still accepting vendors. Please email Becki Silverstein at Becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com.

LOCATION:

Greenbriar Commons

6200 Pearl Rd.

Parma Heights, OH 44130

DATE:

Saturday, August 10, 2019

TIME:

12:00pm-5:00pm