2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Get that holiday shopping done in time for the holidays! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this TWO DAY event! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand by locally owned Billy's Hut. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, Northeast Ohio Make-a-Wish Foundation. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information!

LOCATION:

Federated Church- Family Life Center

16349 Chillicothe Road

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

DATES:

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Sunday, December 15, 2019

TIMES:

Saturday- 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-5:00pm