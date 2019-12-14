2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00

Federated Church- Family Life Center 16349 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

Get that holiday shopping done in time for the holidays! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this TWO DAY event! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand by locally owned Billy's Hut. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, Northeast Ohio Make-a-Wish Foundation. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information!

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Federated Church- Family Life Center

16349 Chillicothe Road

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

DATES:

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Sunday, December 15, 2019

TIMES:

Saturday- 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-5:00pm

Info

Federated Church- Family Life Center 16349 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Chagrin Falls Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-14 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 2, 2019

Thursday

October 3, 2019

Friday

October 4, 2019

Saturday

October 5, 2019

Sunday

October 6, 2019

Monday

October 7, 2019

Tuesday

October 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail