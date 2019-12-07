2019 Downtown CF Jingle Dog Parade

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Calling all Jingle Dogs!

Bring your pups, family, and holiday cheer to this fun and festive afternoon! The Jingle Dog Parade presented by Camp Bow Wow-Cuyahoga Falls will start at the High Bridge Glens Park and will go north on Front Street to the Downtown Pavilion, where dogs and families can take photos with Santa and shop at the dog-friendly Holiday Market. There will be a Furry + Bright Costume Contest presented by Pet Valu for the most festive pooches there with prizes provided by Pet Valu and My Healthy Pet Treats. Dogs will be judged as they parade up Front Street and winners will be announced at the Holiday Market. No dog? No problem- come as a spectator or to bring home one of the adorable dogs available for adoption from Paws and Prayers.

Agenda

Friday Dec 6

5pm-7pm: Bib pick-up (Downtown Pavilion)

Saturday Dec 7

1:15pm: Check-in opens (High Bridge Glens Park)

2pm: Parade begins (High Bridge Glens Park)

2pm: Holiday Market opens and photos with Santa start (Downtown Pavilion)

3pm: Costume Contest winners announced

5pm: Holiday Market closes and photos with Santa end

Registration includes: parade entry, bib number, goody bag for the first 100 registrants, costume contest participation, and a picture of your dog with Santa.

Free for spectators and market attendees. Pups and/or families may take a photo with Santa with a $20 donation at the market without registering for the Jingle Dog Parade.

Info

3302679788
