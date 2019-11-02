2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

We're kicking off November, by heading back to Fairlawn for our fall show! Get started on that holiday shopping! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Paws & Prayers. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

