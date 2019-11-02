2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

to Google Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

We're kicking off November, by heading back to Fairlawn for our fall show! Get started on that holiday shopping! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Paws & Prayers. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-02 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 7, 2019

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail