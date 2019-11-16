2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

to Google Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand by locally owned Billy's Hut. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS. This show is currently accepting vendors.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW - 2019-11-16 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

Monday

August 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail