2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Get in a holiday state of mind and start your shopping early! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Project Night Night. This show is currently accepting vendors.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-11-23 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Thursday

August 22, 2019

Friday

August 23, 2019

Saturday

August 24, 2019

Sunday

August 25, 2019

Monday

August 26, 2019

Tuesday

August 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail