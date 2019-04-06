2019 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136

2019 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Join us again this spring for our Strongsville spring event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com.

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATES:

Saturday & Sunday- April 6th and 7th, 2019

TIMES:

10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday

11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday

