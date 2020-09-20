2020 Avon Fall Avant Garde Art & Craft Show

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

We're headed back to Avon this fall! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Prayers from Maria. This show is currently accepting vendors.

**Please note that this show is rescheduled from the cancelled spring event. Next year this event will go back to its normal spring scheduling.**

The show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Art & Exhibitions
4402278794
please enable javascript to view
