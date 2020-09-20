2020 Avon Fall Avant Garde Art & Craft Show

We're headed back to Avon this fall! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Prayers from Maria. This show is currently accepting vendors.

**Please note that this show is rescheduled from the cancelled spring event. Next year this event will go back to its normal spring scheduling.**

The show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.