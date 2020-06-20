2020 CHAGRIN FALLS SUMMER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Federated Church- Family Life Center 16349 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

2020 CHAGRIN FALLS SUMMER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Summer is here! Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League. This show is currently accepting vendors.

**Please note that this show is one-day this year as it is rescheduled from the cancelled spring event. Next year this event will go back to its normal spring scheduling.**

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com.

LOCATION:

Federated Church Family Life Center

16349 Chillicothe Road

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

DATE:

Saturday, June 20, 2020

10:00am-5:00pm

Info

View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
