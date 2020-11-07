2020 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333

We're kicking off November, by heading back to Fairlawn for our fall show! Get started on that holiday shopping! This show will feature a variety of artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Camp Quality. This show is currently accepting vendors.

**Please note if social distancing measures are still in place, this show will not proceed until these recommendations are lifted. Please visit our website as the show approaches for event updates on the status of this event.**

The show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

