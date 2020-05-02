2020 Made for You Jewelry Show

to Google Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145

Just in time for Mother's Day! Love everything that is glitz and sparkle? Then you'll love our newest event we are adding to the mix! This 100% handmade jewelry show is the perfect opportunity to shop a variety of local artisans/crafters who are selling their jewelry creations! Add a little dazzle to your accessory collection and stop on by! Parking and admission is free! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

Please note that the above referenced email account (becki@ag-shows.com) is the only email account associated with this show line and the phone number 440-227-8794 is the only phone number associated with this show line. Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows do not use PayPal or Venmo for any type of registration, unless the vendor themselves requests to send their payment in this way. Unfortunately in this day and age of online payments and social media, scammers have been taking advantage of vendors of various show lines posing as event organizers and taking payments through PayPal and Venmo, these are NOT organizers, they are scammers. Please protect yourself for any show you register for, and make sure your organizer is credible and legit.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market Square

Westlake, OH 44145

DATE:

May 2, 2020

TIME:

11:00am-6:00pm

Info

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
4402278794
to Google Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 Made for You Jewelry Show - 2020-05-02 11:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button