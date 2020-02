2020 Made for You Jewelry Show

Just in time for Mother's Day! Love everything that is glitz and sparkle? Then you'll love our newest event we are adding to the mix! This 100% handmade jewelry show is the perfect opportunity to shop a variety of local artisans/crafters who are selling their jewelry creations! Add a little dazzle to your accessory collection and stop on by! Parking and admission is free! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

Please note that the above referenced email account (becki@ag-shows.com) is the only email account associated with this show line and the phone number 440-227-8794 is the only phone number associated with this show line. Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows do not use PayPal or Venmo for any type of registration, unless the vendor themselves requests to send their payment in this way. Unfortunately in this day and age of online payments and social media, scammers have been taking advantage of vendors of various show lines posing as event organizers and taking payments through PayPal and Venmo, these are NOT organizers, they are scammers. Please protect yourself for any show you register for, and make sure your organizer is credible and legit.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market Square

Westlake, OH 44145

DATE:

May 2, 2020

TIME:

11:00am-6:00pm