2021 American Advertising Awards

Akron’s 76th Annual American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising and honors the best work produced by area advertising professionals and students.

AGENDA

5:30 – 6:00 PM Pre-Show Reel

6:00 – 7:00 PM Award Show

7:00 – 7:15 PM Cocktail Intermission

Hosted by John Bahas* of Waterloo Restaurant & Catering.

John will show you how to create our new signature drink – the Akron Apple!

An ingredient list will be emailed to registered attendees.

*Winner of Best Restaurateur, Best Service Staff and Best Caterer in the 330 Flavor Awards!

7:30 – 8:00 PM Award Show

BBQ Partner, Big Eu’es*, offers great eats!

25% off for registered attendees only. Offer valid 2/12 – 2/20.

Special s’mores packs and a custom coozie will be available while supplies last. Details sent upon registration. *2020 Taste of the ADDYs Champion

TICKETS

Members: Free (includes swag bag). Registration required.

Non-members: $10 (swag bag is $5 extra)

All individual members receive one free ticket only. Gold and silver members, receive 7 and 5 free tickets, respectively. Help protect AAF-Akron’s future. Consider making a donation when you register.