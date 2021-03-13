2021 ROCKY RIVER SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Join us this spring for our annual Rocky River spring event! This show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Wigs for Kids. This show is currently accepting vendors.

This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, 2021

TIME:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

