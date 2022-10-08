2022 Columbiana Craft BeerFest

Benefiting the first phase of construction of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadium in Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, Columbiana Craft BeerFest 2022: Clipper Sipper will feature samples from more than 10 area breweries, live music, local food trucks and area vendors.

The creation of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadium is a community-wide effort involving Columbiana Athletic Boosters, Columbiana Exempted Village School District, the City and private citizens. The project will be completed in phases with Columbiana Craft Beerfest: Clipper Sipper raising funds for the first phase of the project, the removal and replacement of the home stands: