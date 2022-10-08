2022 Columbiana Craft BeerFest

to

Town Center in Firestone Farms 101 Town Center Ave., City of Columbiana, Ohio 44408

Benefiting the first phase of construction of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadium in Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, Columbiana Craft BeerFest 2022: Clipper Sipper will feature samples from more than 10 area breweries, live music, local food trucks and area vendors. 

The creation of Fisher Field at Firestone Stadium is a community-wide effort involving Columbiana Athletic Boosters, Columbiana Exempted Village School District, the City and private citizens. The project will be completed in phases with Columbiana Craft Beerfest: Clipper Sipper raising funds for the first phase of the project, the removal and replacement of the home stands:

