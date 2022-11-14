2022 Holiday Dinner

to

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325

$75 per guest

This year's Holiday Dinner with benefit the Honor Garden Project.

Doors 6PM

Drinks & Appetizers 6:30PM

5 Course Dinner by Chef John Bahas 7:00PM

Menu :

Ginger Snap cookie amuse Bouche’

1st Course

Cabbage and Cranberry Slaw over 5 greens with grilled pineapple

2nd Course

Poached Shrimp and Cheesy grits

(V= Portobello mushroom grilled over grits)

3rd Course

Beef Rib Roast with Reskinned Potato and Asparagus

(V=Stuffed Acorn squash with red skinned potato and asparagus)

Dessert

Pumpkin Spiced Rice Pudding with Heavy Cream topping

Payment due at time of RSVP.

Please call 330.972.6909 or email dmm47@uakron.edu to reserve your seat or if you have any questions!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
330.972.6909
to
connect* indicates required