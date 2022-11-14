2022 Holiday Dinner

$75 per guest
This year's Holiday Dinner with benefit the Honor Garden Project.
Doors 6PM
Drinks & Appetizers 6:30PM
5 Course Dinner by Chef John Bahas 7:00PM
Menu :
Ginger Snap cookie amuse Bouche’
1st Course
Cabbage and Cranberry Slaw over 5 greens with grilled pineapple
2nd Course
Poached Shrimp and Cheesy grits
(V= Portobello mushroom grilled over grits)
3rd Course
Beef Rib Roast with Reskinned Potato and Asparagus
(V=Stuffed Acorn squash with red skinned potato and asparagus)
Dessert
Pumpkin Spiced Rice Pudding with Heavy Cream topping
Payment due at time of RSVP.
Please call 330.972.6909 or email dmm47@uakron.edu to reserve your seat or if you have any questions!