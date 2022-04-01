2022 HSSC Pup Crawl

Back by "PUPular" demand - HSSC's 2022 Pup Crawl!

Pup Crawl | April 1st - May 31st at our participating Summit County Brewery locations.

All spring long, you are invited to visit our local partner breweries, enjoy craft beer and delicious food, and have your "Pup Passport" stamped. When you return your passport by June 10th, you'll have a chance to win prizes from our partner breweries!

All proceeds benefit the lifesaving animal rescue work of the Humane Society of Summit County!

2022 Official Participating Breweries:

Akronym Brewing

Brighten Brewing Company

Eighty-Three Brewery

HiHO Brewing Company

Hop Tree Brewing

Ignite Brewing Company

McArthur's Brew House

Missing Falls Brewery

Missing Mountain Brewing Co.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Visit https://PupCrawl22.givesmart.com to learn more and purchase your passports.