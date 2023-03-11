2022 ROCKY RIVER SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Join us this spring for our annual Rocky River spring event! This large show will

feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful

venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is

$3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit

local non-profit, Wigs for Kids.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for

more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit

www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook,

Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATES:

Saturday & Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2023

TIMES:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm