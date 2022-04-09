2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Apply Now!

2022 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Happy April! Start your month off with our popular spring show in Strongsville! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Kids Book Bank.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATE:

Saturday & Sunday, April 9 and 10, 2022

TIME:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm