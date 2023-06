Apply Now!

2023 AVANT GARDE SUMMER HANDMADE MARKET

Join us for a variety of food trucks and a large handmade market! This event is the

perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat! Admission and parking is free on site!

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information

Location:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St.

Westlake, OH 44145

Dates:

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Times:

11:00am-6:00pm