2023 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
to
Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011
We had so much fun with our outdoor market that we are doing it again this year! Join
us for a pop-up handmade market featuring 30 handmade artisan and crafters selling
their items! Shop local, shop small and support your local makers! Free admission to
the public! Event is located in the back parking lot of the venue!
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more
information
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family