2023 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

to

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

We had so much fun with our outdoor market that we are doing it again this year! Join

us for a pop-up handmade market featuring 30 handmade artisan and crafters selling

their items! Shop local, shop small and support your local makers! Free admission to

the public! Event is located in the back parking lot of the venue!

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more

information

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
