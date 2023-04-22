2023 AVON SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

2023 AVON SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

We're headed back to Avon this spring! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Prayers from Maria.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

DATES:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

TIMES:

10:00am-4:00pm

Charity & Fundraisers
