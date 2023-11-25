2023 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Get a jump start on holiday shopping Black Friday weekend! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full food truck and coffee truck on site! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Smiles for Sophie Forever.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information