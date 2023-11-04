2023 CHAGRIN FALLS FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
Chagrin Falls Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Our Chagrin Falls Show is officially back at a new location!! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, Sebastian's Playgrounds.
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information
Location:
Chagrin Falls Athletic Club
17260 Snyder Rd.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
Dates:
Saturday & Sunday, November 4 and 5, 2023
Times:
Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm
Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1623294518118255/1623295051451535/
EXTRA INFO:
Email: becki@ag-shows.com
Costs:
$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.
Mailing Address:
Becki Silverstein
Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows
PO Box 391392
Solon, OH 44139
Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.