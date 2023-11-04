Apply Now!

2023 CHAGRIN FALLS FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Our Chagrin Falls Show is officially back at a new location!! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, Sebastian's Playgrounds.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information

Location:

Chagrin Falls Athletic Club

17260 Snyder Rd.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Dates:

Saturday & Sunday, November 4 and 5, 2023

Times:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1623294518118255/1623295051451535/

EXTRA INFO:

Email: becki@ag-shows.com

Costs:

$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.

Mailing Address:

Becki Silverstein

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

PO Box 391392

Solon, OH 44139

Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.