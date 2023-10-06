2023 She Elevates Awards Gala

to

DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown 320 Market Avenue, Canton, Ohio 44702

The Gala is a fundraiser for She Elevates which empowers girls to be confident leaders, entrepreneurs and CEOs. We honor women & girls here.

Join us for a spectacular evening of honoring women, celebrating success, connecting and dancing. Watch our video from 2022: https://youtu.be/kxRbKvJbZXM

Be sure to get your tickets now. Some of our sponsors include First Commonwealth Bank and CBA Partners. Sponsorships are still available. Inquire at deloresp@sheelevates.org

Come in a spirit of giving. Your donations provide opportunities for young girls to experience an amazing life, which they may not otherwise have the opportunity to live.

Info

DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown 320 Market Avenue, Canton, Ohio 44702
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - 2023 She Elevates Awards Gala - 2023-10-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 She Elevates Awards Gala - 2023-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 She Elevates Awards Gala - 2023-10-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 She Elevates Awards Gala - 2023-10-06 18:00:00 ical