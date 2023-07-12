The 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship will be held July 12-16, marking 70 years of professional golf at Firestone Country Club. Golf’s legends will return to Akron to compete in this PGA TOUR Champions major.

Admission to the tournament will also include access to Concerts at the Course, local food trucks, and interactive activities for kids and families. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Stage will feature performances by Akron’s Big Pop as the headliner with Dave Rich and his Enablers opening on Thursday, WANTED: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band, with opener Jaluski on Friday, and The Vindys, with The Sublets opening on Saturday. The Kaulig Infinity Zone will include other immersive experiences for fans of all ages including the opportunity to hit shots with BigShots Golf and visit The Ruff, a dog petting area, among other activities.