Apply Now!

2023 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information

Location:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

Dates:

Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2023

Times:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

EXTRA INFO:

Email: becki@ag-shows.com

Costs:

$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.

Mailing Address:

Becki Silverstein

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

PO Box 391392

Solon, OH 44139

Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.