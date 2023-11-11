2023 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
to
Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116
Apply Now!
2023 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information
Location:
Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)
21016 Hilliard Blvd.
Rocky River, OH 44116
Dates:
Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2023
Times:
Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm
Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm
EXTRA INFO:
Email: becki@ag-shows.com
Costs:
$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.
Mailing Address:
Becki Silverstein
Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows
PO Box 391392
Solon, OH 44139
Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.