2023 ROCKY RIVER SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Join us this spring for our annual Rocky River spring event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Wigs for Kids.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATES:

Saturday & Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2023

TIMES:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

Info

Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
4402278794
to
