2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT)

to

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139

Apply Now!

2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT)

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon&#39;s weekend long annual city festival held in July.

Family fun, food, vendors, and music! Fun for all ages! The Avant-Garde Art &amp; Craft

Shows have been asked again to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year&#39;s

festivities! Admission and parking is free on site!

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more

information

Location:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

Dates:

Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, 2023

Times:

Friday, July 28- 6:00pm-10:00pm (no craft market on this day, other activities will be

held!)

Saturday, July 29- 12:00pm-10:00pm (craft market being held from 12:00pm-8:00pm, in

addition to other activities!)

Sunday, July 30- 1:00pm-7:00pm

Info

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT) - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT) - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT) - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT) - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 ical