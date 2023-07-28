Apply Now!

2023 SOLON HOME DAYS (AVANT-GARDE MARKET PORTION OF EVENT)

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon's weekend long annual city festival held in July.

Family fun, food, vendors, and music! Fun for all ages! The Avant-Garde Art & Craft

Shows have been asked again to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year's

festivities! Admission and parking is free on site!

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more

information

Location:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

Dates:

Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, 2023

Times:

Friday, July 28- 6:00pm-10:00pm (no craft market on this day, other activities will be

held!)

Saturday, July 29- 12:00pm-10:00pm (craft market being held from 12:00pm-8:00pm, in

addition to other activities!)

Sunday, July 30- 1:00pm-7:00pm