2023 SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET
Another fun city wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season
while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art &
Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items! Free
admission to the public!
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more
information
Location:
City of Solon Recreation Center
35000 Portz Parkway
Solon, OH 44139
Date:
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Time:10:00am-4:00pm
Event link: https://rb.gy/gjc44