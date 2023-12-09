Apply Now!

2023 SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET

Another fun city wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season

while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art &

Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items! Free

admission to the public!

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more

information

Location:

City of Solon Recreation Center

35000 Portz Parkway

Solon, OH 44139

Date:

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time:10:00am-4:00pm

Event link: https://rb.gy/gjc44