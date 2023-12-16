Apply Now!

2023 STRONGSVILLE FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Get in a holiday state of mind and start your shopping early! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Project Night Night.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information

Location:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

Dates:

Saturday & Sunday, November 18 and 19, 2023

Times:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

Event link: https://shorturl.at/pKLT1

EXTRA INFO:

Email: becki@ag-shows.com

Costs:

$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.

Mailing Address:

Becki Silverstein

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

PO Box 391392

Solon, OH 44139

Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.