2023 STRONGSVILLE FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136
Get in a holiday state of mind and start your shopping early! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Project Night Night.
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information
Location:
Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
18100 Royalton Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
Dates:
Saturday & Sunday, November 18 and 19, 2023
Times:
Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm
Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm
Event link: https://shorturl.at/pKLT1
EXTRA INFO:
Email: becki@ag-shows.com
Costs:
$115 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.
Mailing Address:
Becki Silverstein
Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows
PO Box 391392
Solon, OH 44139
Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.