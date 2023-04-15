2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Join us this spring for our annual Strongsville spring event! This large show will
feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful
venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is
$3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit
local non-profit, Cleveland Kids Book Bank.
This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for
more information.
For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit
www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!