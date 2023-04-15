2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

to

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Join us this spring for our annual Strongsville spring event! This large show will

feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful

venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is

$3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit

local non-profit, Cleveland Kids Book Bank.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for

more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art &amp; Craft Shows, please visit

www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook,

Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - 2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Saturday

January 14, 2023

Sunday

January 15, 2023

Monday

January 16, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required