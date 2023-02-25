20th Annual Benefit Gala

Hilton Downtown 100 Lakeside Avenue East , City of Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Celebrating 20 years of hope!

We invite you to this unforgettable evening! Guests will be treated to a deliciously-crafted dinner and hand-selected drinks in the heart of the city, plus panoramic views of Cleveland’s lakefront and soaring downtown skyline. The evening includes valet parking, a chef-inspired dining experience with wine service at your table, an expansive live and silent auction, raffles and entertainment.

Your support of our Gala continues to change lives, enabling Cornerstone of Hope to respond to tragedy and loss with comfort, compassion and hope for the future.

Tickets: $250

Special Raffle: In honor of our 20th Anniversary, we are giving away a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend! Tickets are $100 and winner will be announced at the Gala via FB Live.

Charity & Fundraisers
216-524-4673
