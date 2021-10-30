Website: https://www.CleMetroBar.org/HalloweenRun

Tickets: $30 before October 16; $35 after

Date: October 30, 2021

Description:

Registration is now open for everyone’s favorite fall event. The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation’s 20th Annual Halloween Run for Justice returns to raise critical funds for our many “Lawyers Giving Back” pro bono and public service programs, including The 3Rs that are making a positive difference in our community.

On Saturday, October 30 we will have 1-Mile, 5-Mile and 5K courses throughout downtown. Additionally, we will welcome participants to join us virtually! Run, walk, cycle, or even show your support by completing a game of golf. Take the entire month of October to complete any of these fun activities whenever and wherever you wish! Decide to participate solo or with a team of friends or family!

Your participation in the Halloween Run for Justice helps to fund impactful programs that deliver law-related education, mentoring, hands on educational experiences and access to resources to help Cleveland’s next generation succeed in high school, college, law school and beyond.

All participants will receive a long-sleeved tshirt and an invitation to our Post-Race Halloween Party where we will celebrate our achievements during a fun and festive party! We promise plenty of fun with crafts, costumes, great tunes and candy!

Visit CleMetroBar.org/HalloweenRun for more information or to register. $30 before October 16; $35 after.

Contact: Caitlin Peterson, Special Events Manager

Phone: 216-696-3525

Email: cpeterson@clemetrobar.org