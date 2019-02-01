Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Emerging Brews: Jackie O’s Brewery

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy four beer selections and light appetizers. This event is for adults 21 and over. Emerging Brews is presented by LA Office Solutions. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $60. cvsr.com

Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
