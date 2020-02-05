Fight the winter chill with a cup of coffee and good conversation about the upcoming exhibition “The Kids Are Alright” led by Curator of Exhibitions Theresa Bembnister. Drawn primarily from the museum’s collection, the photographs in this exhibition examine both the dark side and the joy of 50 years of young adult counterculture. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. $12 nonmembers, free members. akronartmusuem.org
Coffee with a Curator: “The Kids Are Alright”
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
-
Art & Exhibitionsred press collaborative
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceClue
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Talk: Printmaker Tom Hück
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Groundhogs
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGrape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: Gervasi Vineyard
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkChocolate Walk in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsRock the Foundation
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatWine, Cheese, and Chocolate, Darling
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Beat Music and Poetry
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMachine Head on Tour
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomen's Art League Exhibition
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomen's Art League Exhibition
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: