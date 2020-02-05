Coffee with a Curator: “The Kids Are Alright”

Fight the winter chill with a cup of coffee and good conversation about the upcoming exhibition “The Kids Are Alright” led by Curator of Exhibitions Theresa Bembnister. Drawn primarily from the museum’s collection, the photographs in this exhibition examine both the dark side and the joy of 50 years of young adult counterculture. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. $12 nonmembers, free members. akronartmusuem.org