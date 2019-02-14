America’s 50th Anniversary

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

For five decades, America has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America's audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal. Come to the Akron Civic and celebrate Valentine’s Day with the iconic band. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $35-$85. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
