Seeds of Love

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Children and their adult companions share their love with those that matter most: the pollinators. Design and decorate a packet to fill with native flower seeds that you can give to a loved one or hold onto until it's warm enough to plant them. F.A. Seiberling, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
