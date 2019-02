“Next to Normal”

Denial-as-survival is a recurring theme as “Next to Normal” explores how the Goodman household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, “Next to Normal” was also chosen as one of the year’s 10 best shows by critics around the country. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $25-$32. For tickets and showtimes, visit playersguildtheatre.com.