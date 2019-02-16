Join Cusack for a screening of “High Fidelity” on the big screen followed by a live conversation regarding his career and the making of the film. Fans get the opportunity to experience a moderated discussion, with Cusack answering audience questions as well. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$150. akroncivic.com
A Live Conversation with John Cusack and Screening of ”High Fidelity”
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
