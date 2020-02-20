Voices in the Valley presents the Brother Brothers and Dead Horses

Identical twins Adam and David Moss form the indie folk duo the Brother Brothers whose stunningly simplistic songwriting and evocative harmonies draw frequent comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel. Hailing from Wisconsin, Dead Horses are known for frontwoman Sarah Vos who bridges indie folk and her own Midwestern approach to Americana. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. peninsulahistory.org